Unsavoury Tiff Of Parties Ends In Delhi High Court Ordering Them To Serve Pizzas To Ashram Residents

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed two neighbours to distribute pizzas and buttermilk to residents of an ashram while agreeing to quash FIRs they filed against each other over handling of their pets. Justice Arun Monga noted the parties had amicably settled the tiff and observed that the continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and rather amount to an abuse of the process of law.

"Not quashing the criminal proceedings would rather rekindle hostility, whereas quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours," the court said in a September 19 order.

When the court was informed that one of the parties was in the business of baking and selling pizzas and the other was also a respectable citizen, the court said, "Both the complainants in the two FIRs are directed to join hands and jointly bear the expenses, which shall be incurred for providing Amul Chaach tetra pack along with mix vegetable pizzas to the inmates who are currently residing at Sanskar Ashram, Near G.T.B Hospital, Dilshad Garden, Delhi."

The high court added, "Each inmate and the attendants and other staff of the Ashram shall be served one pizza along with Amul Chaach tetra pack." The exercise was ordered to be seen as community service carried out by the parties.