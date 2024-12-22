Gallantry Award for SSB Constable From UP For Sacrifice In Line Of Duty In J&K

Unnao: Vijay Kumar, a constable (general) posted in 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was awarded the Gallantry Award posthumously for his bravery and sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The award was given to the martyr's wife by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 61st Foundation Day of SSB at Siliguri in West Bengal. Kumar was a resident of Rawatpur village in Bighapur area of ​​​​Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh. In the month of October, 2018, he was on duty in Bahraich and his battalion was called to Jammu and Kashmir

Bravery and courage

During his posting in Jammu and Kashmir Kumar was martyred while protecting the battalion. A bullet fired by a terrorist hit his head and he was martyred.Kumar was the only son of his parents and fought bravely against the terrorists. He had got married just one-and-a-half years before the incident. Kumar was about to come home on Diwali. His wife Pratibha Kumari is working as a junior assistant in Block Sikandarpur of Sarosi. She lives in Sector-B, PD Nagar, near Gate No 4 of Lucknow Public School in Unnao. She has a six-year-old daughter who studies in the same school.

Proud of husband's martyrdom

Pratibha says she is proud of her husband's martyrdom. "Getting the Gallantry Award is a matter of pride and honor for our family. Vijay was always dedicated to his country. Today the whole country is saluting his sacrifice," she said.

Shah on Friday had lauded the SSB for its pivotal role in securing the country's borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan and its contribution to combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand. Addressing the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB in Siliguri, Shah said, "The Sashastra Seema Bal has played a key role in securing our borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan. Its alertness and presence have ensured a sense of security in the Siliguri Corridor and the Eastern region.”

Referring to the SSB’s efforts in tackling left-wing extremism, the Home Minister noted, “The SSB has played an important role in ending the menace of Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand. Their proactive approach along with other security agencies and local police has significantly weakened naxalism activities in Chhattisgarh.