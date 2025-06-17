ETV Bharat / state

Unnao Man Poisons Kids Over Domestic Dispute, Attempts To End Life; Arrested

Unnao: A man allegedly poisoned to death his two children, aged 2.5 years and six months, and consumed pesticide-laced cold drinks himself to end his life over family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, police said on Tuesday. In a note recovered from the spot, the man has accused his wife and in-laws of physically and mentally torturing him. The man was later arrested and confessed to the crime during police interrogations.

According to police, investigations have revealed that Rohit, a resident of Ramma Kheda village under Purva police station area of Unnao, poisoned the kids with cold drinks laced with pesticides and then drank it himself. However, he was stable though the health condition of the kids, Sonakshi (2.5) and six-month-old Hrithik, started deteriorating. Locals alleged that Rohit, who runs an egg cart in the village, is also a drug addict and used to quarrel with his wife daily.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and arrested the accused. Police also recovered a note, where serious allegations were Rohit had levelled serious allegations against his wife Neha, sister-in-law Nikita and in-laws. He alleged that his wife and sister-in-law had beaten him with slippers on June 12 and his in-laws used to threaten him frequently. He stated that the torture had left him so disturbed that he plotted to end his life after killing his children.