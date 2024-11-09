7-Day-Old Girl Falls in Burning Stove, Suffers 50 Percent Burns; 'Addicted' Mother Taken into Custody

Unnao: A 7-day-old girl suffered severe burns after falling into a burning stove in Kayampur Nimbarwara village of Asiwan police station area of ​​Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. How the girl fell into the stove is not known and she has suffered 50 percent burns, the police said.

The girl's father Sonu has accused her mother of throwing her in the stove. He says that his wife, Roshini, is addicted to alcohol and drugs and she committed this in an inebriated condition. The victim girl is undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Asivan police station in-charge Gyanendra Singh said that on the basis of the complaint of the girl's grandfather, a case has been registered and the investigation has started. The accused woman has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

When the girl's screams started echoing in the house, the father immediately ran towards the stove. He saw that the girl was surrounded by flames. Seeing the girl in this condition, the father immediately took her out of the stove and after extinguishing the fire, took her to the nearest community health center, Mianganj. The girl was badly burnt, due to which she was sent to Lucknow Trauma Center. According to the doctors, the condition of the girl is worrying.

The girl's father says that Roshni often consumes alcohol and intoxicants like cannabis. Even before the incident, Roshni had gone to Mianganj in the morning, where she consumed intoxicants and after that came home and committed this horrific incident. The father alleges that she threw the child in the stove because she was in an intoxicated state.

Villagers angry: There is an atmosphere of anger in the entire village after the incident. Villagers say that how can any mother do this to her child. As soon as the news of the incident spread, people from the surrounding area gathered at the house of the victim's family and strongly condemned this inhuman act.