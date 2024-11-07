Unmarried Couple Buries Newborn Daughter Alive In UP's Sambhal, Arrested

Sambhal: Nakhasa Police on Wednesday arrested an unmarried couple after a newborn girl was found buried in a heap of garbage in Manni Kheda Village near Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the couple buried their newborn baby out of fear of public shaming.

Villagers recovered the body from a heap of garbage on Sunday after they heard the crying sound of the baby. They dug her out from the soil and seeing the girl breathing, rushed her to the District Hospital with the help of the police. The baby girl remains healthy.

The shocking story behind the incident came to light upon investigation by the police. According to Police Superintendent Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, Narendra, a resident of the area, had been visiting a villager's house, where he developed a secret relationship with the villager's daughter. The relationship resulted in the girl's pregnancy, which she kept hidden from everyone.

When the girl gave birth to a newborn daughter, the couple hatched a sinister plan to dispose of the child. In a shocking act of cruelty, they buried the newborn alive, intending to kill her. Fortunately, their heinous crime was exposed, and both Narendra and his girlfriend were arrested and sentenced to jail.