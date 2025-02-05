ETV Bharat / state

'Unmarked Speed Breaker' Claims Life Of Bangladeshi Girl Student In Visakhapatnam

Victim's friend who was riding the vehicle said that lack of visible paint made it difficult to spot the speed-breaker, which led to the mishap.

Unmarked Speed Breaker Claims Life Of Bangladeshi Girl Student In Visakhapatnam
Girl Student From Bangladesh Dies In Road Accident In Visakhapatnam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 3:47 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: A 19-year-old girl from Bangladesh studying in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh died on Monday night after falling from a speeding motorcycle.

According to Third Town Police, Sesoti Nag, a first-year B.Pharm student at Andhra University, was returning to her hostel at around 11PM after attending the Saraswati Puja at the AU Platinum Jubilee Guest House.

"Sesoti was riding pillion on a bike driven by her classmate Robin Das towards MVP Colony Sector-6. As they approached the China Walteru Mosque, Robin, who was driving at high speed, failed to notice an unmarked speed breaker on the road. The jerk was so severe that it caused Sesoti to lose balance and fall, causing serious head injuries," police said.

Soon after the accident, fellow students rushed her to a private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. "The victim could not be saved. She died of brain hemorrhage at 1AM on Monday night," police said.

Traffic CI Amminaidu stated that a case has been registered, and the victim’s relatives have been informed. "Her body has been kept at the KGH morgue for further procedures," he said.

Meanwhile, victim's friend Robin Das who was riding the ill-fated vehicle was remorseful over the accident, and said that lack of visible paint made it difficult to spot the speed breaker, which led to the tragic mishap.

