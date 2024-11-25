ETV Bharat / state

Unknown Assailants Shoot Kabaddi Player Dead In Tarn Taran

According to family members, Sukhwinder Singh was the only offspring of his parents and had no enmity with anyone. He got married in month-and-a-half ago.

Sukhwinder Singh alias Noonin
Tarn Taran: Kabaddi player Sukhwinder Singh alias Noonin was shot dead by unidentified persons in Tarn Taran's Nowshera Panwan on Sunday evening.

The Sarhalli Police has launched an investigation into the case and the reason behind the murder is yet to be confirmed.

According to family members, Singh was the only offspring of his parents and had no enmity with anyone. He got married in month-and-a-half ago. His father works as a bus driver. The inconsolable family members have demanded speedy justice from the police. DSP Gurkripal Singh said police reached the spot and are investigating the matter from every aspect.

Assassinations of Kabaddi players are not new to Punjab as many such sportspersons have been gunned down before. Among them, the most talked about one is that of Sandeep Nangal Ambian who was brutally murdered in a shootout during the Kabaddi Cup in Mallian Kallan od Nakodar. He was a resident of Nangal Ambian, a village near Shahkot in Jalandhar district. It took about a year for the police to bring the assailants to justice.

Like Ambian, Moga's kabaddi coach Gurpreet Singh Gindru was also murdered in Manila, the capital of the Philippines when he was returning from work with a large amount of cash with him. He worked in a financial institute in Manila.

The murder of another Kabaddi player Kabaddi player Hardeep Singh alias Deepa was more shocking as after mutilating his body, the assailants threw it outside his house and shouted at the parents, "Take your lion son".





