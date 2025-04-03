University Of Hyderabad Students Begin Relay Strike To Protest Telangana Govt's Land Development Plan

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Students Union on Thursday began a relay hunger strike against the Telangana government's plans to develop a 400-acre land parcel bordering the varsity land and set up an IT park there.

The relay hunger strike was kicked off from the main gate of the varsity with the demand to stop the 'bulldozing of trees' on the site, removal of earth-moving machinery and withdrawal of policemen from the campus, UoHSU Vice President Akash Kumar said. Boycott of classes is also on though it is voluntary, he said. The UoHSU along with other unions and parties aligned with it have launched an indefinite protest and announced a boycott of classes from April 1 in support of their demands.

UoHSU representatives on Wednesday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi and sought his urgent and immediate intervention to address alleged land encroachment at the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU). Meanwhile, some activists of ABVP were on Thursday detained by the police when they tried to hold a protest in front of the varsity campus. A member of the ABVP demanded the government to withdraw the decision to auction 400 acre of the land near the university.

Separately, the ABVP-affiliated students of the university began a sit-in protest, said Sai Nishanth. The student groups and environmental activists have been opposing the proposal to undertake development work at the site, citing ecological conservation concerns. SFI, AISF and PDSU activists tried to hold a protest outside the state secretariat here on the day but they were taken away by police. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday said his party, when it comes to power, would set up an eco-park on the 400 acres of land to preserve bio-diversity.

"As soon as we come back into office, in a matter of couple of years, we will convert the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli into a large eco-park which will be accessible to citizens and students of Hyderabad Central University. We will preserve bio-diversity," he told reporters. He claimed no individual should buy the land if auctioned by the government as his party would take it back after coming to power. The student groups' protests intensified on March 31 with the government maintaining that the land parcel belonged to it and not the varsity.

However, the UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim that the boundary of the land in question was finalised. The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to suspend all work on the 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the UoH, for a day. Meanwhile, civil society leaders on Wednesday condemned the Telangana government's 'bulldozer' destruction of Kancha Gachibowli 'urban forest' and demanded immediate withdrawal of bulldozer action on the site.

Human rights activist and former professor at UoH G Haragopal, former Dean at UoH D Narasimha Reddy and social activist Kirankumar Vissa among others demanded complete protection of Kancha Gachibowli 'biodiversity hotspot'.