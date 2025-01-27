255 Units Of Blood Seized From Car In Jaipur, 3 Detained

Jaipur: Police seized large quantities of blood units after intercepting a car during a naka checking in Jaipur on Sunday night and three youths were detained in this connection, officials said.

Following seizure of the blood bags, the district's Jobner police station informed the Drug Control Department, Jaipur. On Monday, the department's team reached the spot and sent the blood bags to Jaipuria Hospital in Jaipur after a preliminary round of investigation.

According to Jobner police station officer, Sohail Khan, a car was stopped during vehicle checking and on inspection cartons containing blood bags were found inside it. When police asked for documents, the car driver or two passengers could not provide any satisfactory answer. After this, the police seized the car and took the three youths into custody, Khan said.

During interrogation, the youths told police that they were going to Sawai Madhopur with 255 units of blood from a blood donation camp organised in Makrana in memory of the former MLA's brother. However, since they could not provide documents substantiating their statement, police grew suspicious about them.

"Taking action against illegal transportation of blood units in Jaipur, police have seized 255 units of blood and detained three persons. A car has also been seized. The entire case is under investigation," Priyanka Vaishnav, deputy superintendent of police, Jobner.

Additional Drug Controller of Drug Control Department Vijay Singhal said on information from Jobner police station, a team reached the spot and examined 255 blood units. "After investigation, these blood bags were sent to Jaipuria Hospital, where they will be examined," he said.

In the preliminary investigation it was revealed that the blood bags collected from a donation camp were being transported to Sawai Madhopur without proper documents, which is against the rules, Singhal added.

"Directives of the Drug Control Department has to be followed for proper maintenance and transportation of blood units but these were being transported in a private car without any proper procedure, which raises many questions. The matter is being thoroughly investigated by the police and the Drug Control Department," he added.

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak said the matter is being investigated. "A notice will also be issued to the concerned blood bank and if any kind of deficiency is found in the investigation, the licenses of Makrana and Sawai Madhopur blood banks can be cancelled. It is also being suspected that blood was not being sent from Makrana as claimed by the youths. The department is also investigating this," Phatak said.