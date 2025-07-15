United Tamil Nadu Will Defeat Delhi’s Saffron Agenda, Says CM Stalin

Chidambaram: Chief Minister MK Stalin said that when the entire Tamil Nadu is united, no saffron agenda of the Delhi team will succeed in the state. He made this statement while inaugurating the Ilayaperumal Centenary Hall in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district, on Tuesday. He also unveiled the statue of former Congress leader Ilayaperumal.
He further stated, "The petitions of the public are being resolved through the Chief Minister's Scheme in your constituency. As part of the Ungaludan Stalin Scheme, 10,000 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu. Applications for 46 services, including the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, can be submitted at these camps. Eligible beneficiaries who have not yet received the Rs 1,000 allowance can use this opportunity to claim their entitlement."
"With leaders from the Periyar movement, the Marxist tradition, and the Ambedkarite path standing together, no saffron agenda from the Delhi establishment can succeed here," he said.
"It was during the DMK regime that more welfare schemes were introduced for the tribal communities. The journey of social liberation has been long, and I appreciate that. The Dravidian model of government will always remain committed to advancing social liberation," he stated.
An industrial park for non-leather footwear and related components will be established at Rs 75 crore in Kotkukanpalayam, Cuddalore district, to provide employment opportunities for women in the Kurinjipadi and Panruti areas. This initiative is expected to create jobs for 12,000 women, he said.
The programme was attended by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, State Secretary of the Communist Party of India Mutharasan, Political Leadership Committee Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Balakrishnan, All India President of the Indian Union Muslim League Party Kader Moideen, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, Liberation Tigers Party President and Chidambaram Constituency Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan, Parliamentarians Ravikumar, Vishnu Prasad and MLAs.
