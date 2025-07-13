ETV Bharat / state

Unite All Parties To Defeat BJP, Says Pappu Yadav

Deoghar: Purnea Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav on Sunday offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Dham on the second day of the Shravani Mela. he hoped for the victory of INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar elections.

The MP said he prayed for the better health of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren, who is currently admitted to the hospital. He also wished for a better future for the people of Jharkhand.

After offering prayers, the MP praised Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand, saying it has drawn a better line of development. "Similarly, the Congress government in Hyderabad and Karnataka is also doing commendable work for women.”

Speaking to the media, “As women in Jharkhand are getting Rs 3000 per month under the Maiya Samman Yojana, we will similarly work to provide financial help to women in Bihar under the Mai Behan Yojna.”

He said that if the INDIA alliance government is formed in Bihar, it will work to empower the women of the state by providing financial support, so that they do not have to depend on anyone.