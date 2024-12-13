Unique Wedding: Uttarakhand Family Welcomes 40 Underprivileged Children As 'Baraatis', Serves Healthy Drinks Over Alcohol

Chamoli: The wedding of Anshul Bhatt and Mansi in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, has garnered widespread attention for its unique and socially conscious approach. The Bhatt family, known for their hospitality business, used the occasion to send powerful messages of inclusivity and sobriety.
One of the highlights of the wedding, held on December 10-11, was the inclusion of 40 underprivileged children as the main 'baraatis'. These children, from the Akhil Bharatiya Seva Abhiyan Hostel in Karnaprayag, were welcomed warmly at the bride's venues. They were greeted with traditional dance, music, and flower garlands, and were gifted warm clothes and other presents.
Speaking about the decision, Ramakrishna Bhatt, uncle of the groom said, "We wanted to make the children feel special and include them in our celebrations. It was our way of spreading happiness and giving back to society."
The family also took a bold step to curb the growing trend of alcohol consumption at weddings. Instead of the usual cocktails served during the 'mehndi' ceremony, they offered healthier alternatives like hot milk, lemon honey tea, and hot chocolate. Guests appreciated the thoughtful gesture, commending the family's efforts to promote sobriety.
"Women, youth, and children attend wedding ceremonies in large numbers, and cocktails which are served can have a bad impact on them. Serving these cocktails often leads to alcohol addiction. The young generation, in particular, is vulnerable. We felt that it was important to set an example by serving mocktails and healthy beverages instead of alcohol,' Bhatt explained.
This initiative was supported by his brothers, Harikrishna Bhatt and Jaikrishna Bhatt, who collectively aim to inspire others to adopt similar measures at social gatherings.
The Bhatt family's efforts have received widespread praise, not just for their inclusivity but also for encouraging a healthier, addiction-free lifestyle among guests and the community.
