Jinxed Village: Four Sarpanches Died Due to Illness in Chhattisgarh's Bhatgaon

Dhamtari: Superstition and fear gripped the residents as four out of five sarpanches have died of sudden illness in Bhatgaon Gram Panchayat located in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. Following this, everyone in the village is now afraid of sitting on the chair of sarpanch.

Also, a lot of rumours have spread among the villagers about the deaths of the sarpanches. Some are linking superstitions to these deaths. While four died due to illness, the fifth sarpanch was removed under Section 40.

Jinxed Village in Chhattisgarh. (ETV Bharat)

Due to the untimely death of the four sarpanches, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people. None of the residents are now ready to take up the sarpanch post. The Bhatgaon Gram Panchayat is just 7 km away from Dhamtari district headquarters.

Khemraj Sahu, a resident of the jinxed village, said that the death of the sarpanches due to diseases one by one had created fear in the village. They were still unable to come to terms with these deaths, he said.

Mohit Devangan, former sarpanch, who was sarpanch during 2015-20 and fit even today, said that it remained a matter of concern in the village that the other sarpanches passed away due to illness.

Villagers say that in the Panchayat elections for 2020-25, the residents elected Ajmer Singh for the post of sarpanch. He remained sarpanch for only two years and then he died due to illness. Bodhan Singh Dhruv won in the by-election but he also died of illness just two months ago.

According to the villagers, Jhank Ram Devdas became Sarpanch in the 2010-15 elections but he also died of a sudden illness at the age of just 30. Girwar Devdas was made sarpanch in his place. He fell seriously ill before the end of his term and died of illness a few days after the end of his term. All the sarpanches who have died so far have died of illness.