'We Are Hussainis...': Unique Muharram Procession Takes To Dal Lake In Srinagar

Srinagar: A Muharram procession was carried out on Tuesday in Dal Lake on the eve of Ashoora observed every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Tuesday, the 9th of Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar, saw thousands of Shia Muslim mourners from across the valley participating in the unique procession, which took place in boats and Shikaras through the inner parts of Dal, the famed lake that is the centre of tourist attraction in Srinagar.

Unique Muharram Procession Takes To Dal Lake In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The mourners gathered in Rainawari and began their procession on boats heading to Kaenkech. Muharram holds deep religious significance for Muslims, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Men, women, and children were seen holding flags and beating their chests in memory of Imam Hussain. According to participants, this unique procession has been going on for over 15 years, with a notably higher turnout this year.

Momin Hussain, a young Shia mourner, expressed his emotions: "I had seen this procession only on social media. Today, I am here for the first time, and I feel the same energy as during the martyrdom of Imam Hussain."

Another mourner, Sheikh Firdous Ali, highlighted the significance of the procession: "Mourners have different ways to pay tribute to Imam Hussain, and riding boats is one of them. Right now, humanity is suffering across the globe. If you want peace and justice, then holding the flag of Imam Hussain is the only way. Renowned figures like Dorcas and Nelson Mandela have admitted that Imam Hussain was their inspiration."

"We are Hussainis, which means raising our voices against any wrongdoing. Today, through our procession, we are sending the same message to the world. These are the boats of believers, and everyone can come under the flag of Hussain. These boats are like the Ark of Noah, taking us away from injustice, atrocities, and suppression," he added.

Riding in boats, the mourners recited elegies and chanted "Labaik Ya Hussain." They also raised pro-Palestine slogans and voiced opposition to the U.S. and Israel. The procession followed traditional routes and concluded peacefully.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of mourning for Shia Muslims, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. The observance is marked by processions, prayers, and acts of charity, reflecting themes of sacrifice, justice, and resistance against tyranny.