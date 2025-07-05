By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: As the valley marked the solemn observance of the 9th day of Muharram, one of the most distinctive mourning processions in Kashmir unfolded on the shimmering waters of Dal Lake. In a centuries-old tradition, mourners boarded shikaras, the region’s iconic wooden boats, to form a floating procession steeped in emotion, reverence, and heritage.

The shikhara procession began from Mir Behri (inner Dal Lake) and concluded at Kaenkech, Rainawari, with rows of boats moving in unison, their occupants reciting elegies and weeping in memory of Imam Hussain (RA) and the martyrs of Karbala.

More than just a symbolic gesture, this aquatic procession is rooted in the lifestyle of Dal’s residents. Many inhabitants of the lake's inner areas rely on shikaras to travel from place to place. It is from within this unique geography that the mourners shaped a deeply local yet universally resonant tribute to Hussain (RA).

Unique Muharram Procession On Shikaras Glides Through Dal Lake In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“For us, grief travels by water,” said one of the mourners, clad in black, his eyes moist with emotion. “Every year, despite the challenges, we gather in this form to remember the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA). These boats are not just a means of transport—they are our floating shrines of remembrance.”

As the shikaras glided slowly across the lake, chants of “Ya Hussain” echoed off the water’s surface, drawing onlookers from the surrounding neighbourhoods and tourists who witnessed this powerful act of collective memory. Locals say the tradition has been carried on uninterrupted for the past 16 years and continues to grow in spiritual and communal significance.

“This procession adds a special dimension to our mourning,” said another mourner. “It connects us not only to our faith and history but also to one another as a community—Sunnis and Shias alike. The brotherhood seen in organising this procession is proof of Kashmir’s shared grief and unity.”

Unique Muharram Procession On Shikaras Glides Through Dal Lake In Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Muharram marks the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson, Imam Hussain (RA), and his companions at the Battle of Karbala in 61 AH (680 CE), who were denied food and water for three days before being martyred in their fight for justice and truth.

“The tragedy of Karbala teaches us to stand by what is right, no matter the odds,” said a mourner. “Imam Hussain (RA) showed us that sacrifice for truth, compassion, and resistance against tyranny is the highest form of faith. That lesson is eternal.”

The mourners also emphasised that the spiritual message of Muharram transcends sectarian lines. “Our Sunni brethren help us every year in organising this procession. It's not just a Shia event—it's a Kashmiri tradition, a human tradition,” said another mourner.