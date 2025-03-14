Faith And Belief: Villagers Walk On Embers After Holika Dahan At Tribal Village In Chhattisgarh

Bastar: Holika Dahan, a ritual performed a day before Holi, is a matter of faith and devotion at Erpund village, calledt he gateway of Abujhmad.

The locals observe the ritual by walking barefoot on embers a day before Holi. Erpund, with a population of 500 to 600, is inhabited by Halba, Gond and other tribes. The tradition remains unbroken since ages and the villagers believe their faith and devotion saves them from injuries while walking on embers. The ritual of walking on embers begins after Holika Dahan. Kedar Nath Rana, the village priest said the ritual starts with Mati Pujari and Gram Patel holding umbrellas and leading the villagers to the site where the embers are lit. The young and old irrespective of gender walk down to the site with great enthusiasm and zeal.

The Mati Pujari and Gram Patel are the first to walk on the embers. They are then followed by the villagers who walk fearlessly on fire without their getting injured. Rana said the village deity Mokabundin and Mawali Devi possess a lot of power and do not let their devotees get injured during the ritual. It is believed the tradition is as old as the village whose residents walked on the embers to protect themselves from harm. The present generation also follows it with a firm belief on their deities who they believe saves them from all evils. The villagers also believe that walking on embers absolves them of sadness and misfortunes. The tradition is followed by Holi celebrations the next day.