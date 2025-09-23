ETV Bharat / state

Pink City’s Unique Gemstone Market Battles Recession

Jaipur: The unique gemstone market at Nawab Square in Jaipur is battling recession these days. This has led the traders to get worried. Gemstone trader Mohammad Asif disclosed, "Business is currently sluggish. Even the artisans who cut the gems are unable to earn proper wages, making it difficult for them to run their households."

Another trader, Mohammad Ibrahim, said, "The jewellery business is also sluggish because tourists are not coming right now. This market will start picking up next month. The current situation around the world has also affected this business."

The Pink City, as Jaipur is known, has a unique place among the cities known for jewels and gemstone trade. People from many countries come to Jaipur to trade precious gems. The business here runs into crores of rupees every day.

At the same time, there are lakhs of people who are connected to the jewellery trade both within Jaipur's walls and also on its outskirts. The jewellery market at Nawab Square near the capital's Ghat Gate is active for two hours every day from Monday to Saturday, where traders can be seen at work from 5 PM to 7 PM. Jewellers from Jaipur and surrounding areas come to this market with their wares to buy and sell. It is a very crowded area, and the market stretches for approximately half a kilometre along both sides of the road. This area is amongst the busiest zones of the city from 5 PM to 7 PM.