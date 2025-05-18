Unique Family Tradition: Gujarat Man Set To Marry Two Women

Navsari: Keeping the unique family tradition alive, a man from Khanpur village of Vansada taluka in Gujarat's Navsari district will be marrying two women. The wedding has been scheduled on Monday and the venue has been beautifully decorated.

Meghraj Deshmukh (36) will follow the footsteps of his father and grandfather by tying the knot with two women, Kajalben and Rekhaben. Meghraj's wedding invitation carrying names of two women as wives has become a topic of discussion on the social media.

Wedding venue (ETV Bharat)

While the Hindu Marriage Act prohibits polygamy, there are some communities, including Muslims and tribals, where bigamy is legal. Similarly, in this clan, it is acceptable to have two wives and both the women live together happily as a family.

For instance, Meghrajbhai's father, Rambhai Deshmukh, and grandfather too have two wives each.

Megharajbhai was in a live-in relationship with Kajalben for 16 years and Rekhaben 13 years. He has a son and a daughter from Kajalben and a son from Rekhaben. In this society, live-in relationships are very common where youths remain in such relationship till they become financially stable. After this, the wedding is held as per the rituals.

Meghraj with his three children (ETV Bharat)

Meghrajbhai said he got into an arranged relationship with Kajalben from Khanda village in 2010 and then fell in love with Rekhaben from Kelia village in 2013.

Now, the trio will walk to the mandap together and Meghrajbhai will perform the wedding rituals with both the women tomorrow. Their three children along with several guests will be present at the ceremony to witness the moment.

Meghraj said, "I was living with Kajalben after our engagement in 2010. In 2013, fell in love in Rekhaben and brought her to this house. Since then we all have been living together. I'm happy to keep both the women happy and will accept them as wives tomorrow."

Wedding card (ETV Bharat)

Kajalben said they have been living together but have never faced any problem. "My husband treats us well and we are a happy family," she said. Rekhaben said she considers Kajalben as her elder sister and they never had any ill feelings towards each her.

Rambhai Deshmukh, Meghraj's father said it is their family's tradition to have two wives. "I have two wives and five children. My father too had two wives and now my son is getting married to two women. I'm very happy. There may be minor domestic issues but overall we always live together happily," he said.

Meanwhile, the marriage has become a topic of discussion among netizens after the wedding invitation was shared on social media. While some people mocked, many sent their best wishes. Meghrajbhai has started receiving many phone calls and inquiries from across Gujarat.