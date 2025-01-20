ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister SP Baghel Urges Jharkhand Farmers To Embrace Modern Farming

During his visit to Jharkhand, the MoS visited Baba Baidyanath Dham, offered prayers, and urged locals to attend the Mahakumbh Mela.

SP Baghel Visited Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 8:17 PM IST

Deoghar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, SP Baghel, visited Jharkhand’s Deoghar on Monday and highlighted the central government’s efforts to support farmers in the state.

The minister stated that the government is encouraging farmers to adopt animal welfare, duck farming, fish farming, goat rearing, and poultry farming to complement traditional agriculture in the state. “This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to double farmers’ income,” he said. Emphasising on advanced animal husbandry, the MoS stated, “Traditional farming alone has not been sufficient to generate substantial income for farmers.”

SP Baghel acknowledged the challenges farmers face, including floods, hailstorms, droughts, and excessive rainfall, which often lead to crop failure and income loss. He urged Jharkhand farmers to diversify their income by adopting practices like fish farming, poultry rearing, and duck farming, ensuring better financial stability.

Highlighting water conservation, the minister recommended the use of drip irrigation over traditional irrigation methods. He also encouraged cultivating coarse grains, flowers, organic produce, and medicinal plants, stating, “The central government is actively working to promote advanced farming techniques and livestock practices across all states.”

The minister underscored the benefits of artificial insemination for cattle, noting, “It increases the likelihood of female calves being born, thus enhancing dairy production.”

He urged Jharkhand farmers to opt for artificial insemination to boost milk production and, consequently, their income. SP Baghel also directed state officials to spread awareness about modern livestock practices and provide maximum subsidies to farmers for adopting these methods.

During his visit to the state, SP Baghel offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath Temple amid tight security. Calling it a privilege to visit one of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas, he urged Jharkhand residents to participate in the Mahakumbh Mela and enhance its grandeur.

