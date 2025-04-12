Bihar Elections: BJP's Master Strategist Shivraj Singh Chauhan To Hold Discussions With BJP Workers In Patna

Patna: Union Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh will arrive in Patna on Saturday for a meeting with BJP leaders to formulate strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Chauhan has already visited Bihar twice this year. "Shivraj Singh Chauhan is an experienced leader and a minister at the Centre. Bihar BJP wishes to take advantage of his vast experience. He will visit the state and hold discussions with the party's workers to guide them," said BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel. Chauhan is one of BJP's most prolific election strategists. Chauhan had started his political career as the convener of All India Kesaria Vahini in the 1990s. He was elected MLA from Budhni in Madhya pradesh in 1990 and is known as a prominent face of BJP.

He was first elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005 and had to resign from the post in 2018 after his party could not secure a majority in the Assembly elections. However, he became the Chief Minister for the fourth time in 2020. But, in December 2023, after BJP regained power in Madhya Pradesh, he was replaced by Mohan Yadav.

Chauhan is pitted against Jan Suraaj party founder and political strategist Prashant Kishor who during a visit to Patna on Friday conducted 'Bihar Badlaav Rally' sparking concerns among NDA leaders. Kishor had claimed that the upcoming Assembly elections in the state will bring about the ‘political funeral’ of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kishor's remarks came at the rally held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in Patna. He also slammed former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and PM Narendra Modi for letting the state down.