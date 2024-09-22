ETV Bharat / state

My Three Generations Never Paid Farm Electricity Bills: Shiv Sena MP

By PTI

Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav made this statement on Saturday while speaking at an event on a farm electricity bills waiver scheme, launched by the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. He said, "Neither my grandfather and my father, nor I paid the farm electricity bills."

Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav (ANI)

Buldhana (Maharashtra): Union minister and Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav has claimed his family's three generations, including himself, never paid the farm electricity bills.

Jadhav was speaking on Saturday at an event on a farm electricity bills waiver scheme, one of the flagship initiatives launched by the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra.

"I am a farmer. We haven't paid bills for the last three generations. My grandfather's (water) pumps are still there. Neither my grandfather and my father, nor I paid the farm electricity bills," said the Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family Welfare.

Jadhav, who represents Maharashtra's Buldhana Lok Sabha constituency, said if the distribution panel (DP) burnt, he would give Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 to the engineer concerned to install a new one. The Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme 2024 provides free electricity to farmers who use agricultural pumps with a capacity of up to 7.5 horsepower.

