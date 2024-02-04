Union Minister Shantanu Thakur Backtracks From His Statement on CAA; Faces Backlash From TMC

Kakdwip (West Bengal): On January 28, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur promised to the people of Kakdwip in a public address that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be implemented within seven days. However, on Saturday, he backtracked from his statement and said the announcement was a 'slip of the tongue'.

Thakur was attending a religious meeting of Matua Mahasangha at Kuthibari on Saturday when he was asked about his promise to implement CAA within seven days, he backtracked from the statement he had made a week ago. The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) lashed out at the minister terming him a liar. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "That's not a slip of the tongue. If he keeps telling lies like a clinical liar, he will lose his tongue." Former TMC MP Mamatabala Tagore attacked him as well.

Thakur in his defence said that the CAA is already a law. What remains to be done is its implementation. There's a cent per cent guarantee that it will be implemented in a few days. Thakur in his speech in Kakdwip had said that if CAA is not implemented, the situation will be like that of Rohingyas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee clearly stated that citizens should be recognised based on voter and Aadhaar cards. "Stop asking for 71-year-old documents for passport verification," Tagore remarked.

The TMC has alleged Thakur of perpetually telling lies to the people of Matua. The citizens of Matua have lost faith and trust in him because he has done nothing for them in the past five years. Now again, before the Lok Sabha elections, he has opened his box of lies, the TMC alleged.