Badal Assassination Bid: Union Minister Bittu Justifies Chaura Act, Says He Got Emotional

Chandigarh: Days after former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was targeted at the entrance of Golden Temple in Amritsar, Union Minister and grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu, sparked controversy, defending the action of Narayan Singh Chaura, an ex-terrorist, who tried to kill the SAD leader.

Talking to the media, he said that Sukhbir Badal has confessed to the crime of blasphemy and given amnesty to Sauda Sadh. According to him, Narayan Chaura got emotional and fired at Badal.

"Instead of punishing him, he should be honoured,” Bittu said. Bittu said that seeing the disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib ji, Chaura vented his anger while not tolerating disrespect. “Shiromani Akali Dal should appreciate this sentiment and support Narayan Chaura instead of punishing him. Akali Dal should hire a good lawyer and get Narayan released soon,” he added.

'No Khalistani link'

Ravneet Bittu said that this matter needs to be looked at as a sentimental one instead of connecting it with the Khalistan issue. He also said the Akali Dal is already demanding the release of jailed Sikhs. If Narayan Chaudhary is also jailed, he will also be included in the number of imprisoned Sikhs. So the Akali Dal should change its views, he added.

Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, quickly responded to Bittu’s remarks, calling him "mentally unstable." He said Bittu's case can be seen as a shift from Congress to the saffron party. He also accused Bittu of propagating violence by aligning with and "pro-Khalistani proponents," referencing Chaura’s alleged associations.