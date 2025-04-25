India Should Occupy PoK, Says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Kurukshetra: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Friday said India should occupy Pakistan-occupied Kashmir even if it has to fight a war to achieve the objective.

Speaking at a function to mark Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti at Kurukshetra University, he said, "The country should not have been divided. The British created a permanent dispute by dividing the country". Athawale said abrogation of Article 370 came as a huge shock for Pakistan. "Over three crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated and this has been a setback for Pakistan which is frustrated and upset," he said.

The Minister said after the removal of Article 370, people participated enthusiastically in the elections held in Jammu and Kashmir. "Rapid development is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir, people there are getting employment and Pakistan is not able to digest it," he said.

Athawale said as long as PoK is with Pakistan, such attacks will keep happening. "My party's opinion is that till we do not occupy Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, terrorism and infiltration will not stop. This is the right time to wage a do-or-die battle," he said. Athawale said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to punish the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack. "The time is ripe for a decisive action against Pakistan," he opined. The function was organised by Athawale's Republican Party of India. Speakers at the event extolled the virtues of India's Constitution and its founder, Dr Ambedkar.