Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Condemns Language-Based Bullying In Maharashtra, Slams Uddhav And Raj Thackeray

Jaipur: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government would not tolerate “bullying” of non-Marathi speakers in the state.

“I said that this is wrong. Knowing Marathi is fine. Telling them to learn Marathi is okay, but bullying them and slapping them—that is not right,” Athawale said at a press conference here. “Action has been taken by the police against those involved in such illegal actions, and our government will not allow such bullying,” he said.

The Republican Party of India (A) chief termed the stand taken by leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on the issue of language against Balasaheb Thackeray's vision. “It is not about opposing Hindi. There was a concern that teaching Hindi from first grade is not right. Balasaheb Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena so that Marathi people could get justice. However, what Uddhav and Raj Thackeray are doing is against Balasaheb’s vision,” Athawale said.

“We also love Marathi. Bullying can be answered with bullying. In Maharashtra, there is Devendra Fadnavis's government, and those who do such bullying will be taught a lesson,” the minister said.