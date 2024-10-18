ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Family Accused Of Cheating, Protests Erupt Demanding His Dismissal

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Gopal Joshi, the brother of Union Minister, and his sister Vijayalakshmi, in a cheating case stemming from a complaint by Sunita Chavan, wife of former JD(S) MLA Devavand Phool Singh Chavan.

The complaint alleged that Gopal Joshi promised Chavan a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when she visited him at his Hubballi residence in March. Following this, she delivered Rs 25 lakh to Vijayalakshmi's residence in Basaveshwaranagar on Gopal's instructions.

When Chavan did not receive the ticket, she approached Gopal again, who claimed he was about to secure a Rs 200 crore project and would return her money. He then requested an additional Rs 1.75 crore, which she paid, police said.

Chavan further alleged that Gopal failed to return the money within the promised 20 days, prompting her to visit Vijayalakshmi's home without success. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that approximately Rs two crore had been involved in various instalments and an investigation is underway.