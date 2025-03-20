Union Minister Nityanand Rai's Nephew Kills Younger Brother In Gunfight Over Water In Bihar

Bhagalpur: Union Minister Nityanand Rai's nephew was shot dead by his brother who too suffered gunshot wounds, while their mother was also injured during a gunfight over a minor dispute in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Navgachhiya area with police officials saying the dispute arose over a water tap. In an exchange of fire between elder brother Jaijit Yadav and Vishwajit Yadav aka Vikal, the latter succumbed to his juries. Their mother, yet to be named by police, also suffered a bullet injury to her hand and is being treated at a hospital.

Sources say the injured woman is Rai's paternal cousin. Rai is the Minister of State, Home Affairs. The woman and her elder son Jaijit have been admitted to a private hospital where doctors say his condition remains critical. According to police officials, a minor dispute between the brothers worsened when Vishwajit brought a pistol from home and shot at Jaijit.

Deceased Vishwajit Yadav aka Vikal (ETV Bharat)

Jaljit fell down but somehow got up and confronted Vikal. After a scuffle between the two, Jaijit snatched the pistol and shot Vikal twice, due to which he died.

Injured Jaijit Yadav (ETV Bharat)

"There was a dispute between the two brothers over water, after which firing took place from both sides. In this incident, one brother died, his mother who came to save him also got shot in the hand, while the other is undergoing treatment " said Shambhu Kumar, the local SHO. Further investigation is underway, he said.

"We received the information this morning that two brothers had opened fire at each other. The concerned SHO-led team rushed to the spot. The injured had already been rushed to the hospital. The doctors informed us that one of the injured had succumbed while the other one too had gunshot wounds. Their mother had also sustained a bullet injury to her hand," said Prerna Kumar, SP Navgachhiya.

The officer said a preliminary investigation suggested there was a dispute over the water tap.

Asked whether the family was related to Minister Rai, the SP said they had received the same information. "We take each case seriously and are probing this case in the same manner."

"We are looking for the weapon used during this dispute," she said.

The officer said the post-mortem of the deceased was going on and further investigation into the matter is underway. "FSL is at the spot. They have recovered one bullet shell so far," the officer said.

She said it was difficult to know at this point how many bullets were fired. "One victim had two bullet wounds while another had one. We are probing the case," she said.