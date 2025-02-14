ETV Bharat / state

India Has Got Technology From Malaysia For Better Infrastructure: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Kanpur visits Said that flyover will be built over flyover in future ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday unveiled an ambitious vision for India’s urban transport, announcing plans to construct flyovers above existing flyovers, with metro lines running on top. He explained that this innovative approach would not only optimise space but also bring significant financial savings.

Addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Gadkari revealed that India has adopted cutting-edge technology from Malaysia, which extends the distance between metro pillars from 30 metres to 120 metres. “This advancement has already helped us save Rs 40,000 crore,” he said, adding that it would also streamline the traffic flow in urban areas.

Gadkari recalled that three months ago, he presented this idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who immediately directed the Urban Development Ministry to assess its feasibility. Following approval, the technology is now being implemented, he added.