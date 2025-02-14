ETV Bharat / state

India Has Got Technology From Malaysia For Better Infrastructure: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for multi-layered flyovers and metros using Malaysian technology, saving Rs 40,000 crore in infrastructure costs.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 8:13 PM IST

Updated : Feb 14, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

Kanpur: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday unveiled an ambitious vision for India’s urban transport, announcing plans to construct flyovers above existing flyovers, with metro lines running on top. He explained that this innovative approach would not only optimise space but also bring significant financial savings.

Addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Gadkari revealed that India has adopted cutting-edge technology from Malaysia, which extends the distance between metro pillars from 30 metres to 120 metres. “This advancement has already helped us save Rs 40,000 crore,” he said, adding that it would also streamline the traffic flow in urban areas.

Gadkari recalled that three months ago, he presented this idea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who immediately directed the Urban Development Ministry to assess its feasibility. Following approval, the technology is now being implemented, he added.

Recalling his school days, Gadkari related how the 1975 Emergency interfered with his studies and kept him from qualifying for engineering. Notwithstanding this setback, he stayed concentrated and had success in public life, he added.

Encouraging students at Brihaspati Women's College, he said about Mahatma Gandhi that learning never ceases. “Science and technology are the future—use them to make India strong,” he advised.

