Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Country's Second Longest Singandur Bridge Amid Boycott by K'taka Government

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the cable-stayed bridge constructed across Sharavati backwaters in Sagar taluka district in Karnataka amid boycott by the state government.

Built at a cost of Rs 472 crore, the 2.44 km bridge, the second longest in the country, will improve connectivity to several villages in Sagar and Hosanagara taluks besides reducing the travel time to popular temples like Siganduru Chowdeshwari and Kollur Mookambika from Sagar by two hours. Till now, people had to rely on barges to cross the river.

The bridge was a long-standing demand of locals to address connectivity issues lingering since the 1960s when the Sharavathi reservoir submerged large parts of the region. The construction of the bridge began in 2019 and it is the eighth extradosed cable-stayed cum-balanced cantilever bridge approved by MoRTH in the country. The bridge has a 16-metre-wide deck, which includes an 11-metre carriageway and 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on either side.

The bridge over Sharavati river (ETV Bharat)

Gadkari was accompanied by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, former CM BS Yediyurappa, former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra and others.

None from State Government attend inauguration

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi boycotted the event protesting what they called Union Government's unilateral decision to finalise the inauguration date without consulting them and also extending invitation to them at the last minute.

"It was an important event. Such events are usually planned at least a month before. But in this case, the State Government was neither consulted nor informed about the inauguration," Siddaramaih said.

After receiving the invitation on July 11, three days prior to the inauguration, Siddaramaiah had requested Gadkari to postpone the event saying he had prior engagements in Vijayapura district. But his request was not heeded, forcing him to ask Jarkiholi not to attend the programme. Jarkiholi on Sunday had said he would attend the meeting.

"When I spoke to Gadkari over the phone, he had agreed to postpone. But bowing to the pressure from the local BJP leaders he changed his mind. So, as a mark of protest, none from the government including local Congress MLAs did not attend," the CM added. Further he said all centrally sponsored schemes would have the state's share too and it is the duty of the Centre to consult and invite the State Government.

Gadkari however said the CM had been given the option of attending the programme virtually following his request for postponement of the programme. "The Central Government continues to uphold established protocols and has consistently appreciated the contributions and cooperation of the Karnataka Government and the Chief Minister. It remains committed to cooperative federalism and close coordination with all states," Gadkari said on X.