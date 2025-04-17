ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Calls For 25-Year Vision Document For Development Of Odisha

He said if the plans are charted with ambition, then Odisha can emerge as one India's most developed states.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for a 25-year vision document for Odisha and appealed to the Chief Minister and the Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University to chart a roadmap focusing on water, power, transport, communication, industry, and agriculture
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 9:24 PM IST

CUTTACK: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday called for a 25-year vision document for Odisha and appealed to the Chief Minister and the Vice Chancellor of Ravenshaw University to chart a roadmap focusing on water, power, transport, communication, industry, and agriculture.

“If we plan with ambition, Odisha can emerge as one of India’s most developed states,” he said. Delivering the keynote address of the memorial lecture on "Infrastructure Development and Odisha" and the National Conference to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab at Ravenshaw University, he hailed Dr Mahtab as a visionary who shaped modern Odisha. “You can donate eyes, but not vision. Mahtab Ji had the vision that transformed Odisha,” he remarked.

Highlighting Mahtab’s leadership in building the iconic Hirakud Dam, Gadkari underscored its role in flood control, irrigation and hydropower development, which continues to benefit the state today. Describing Mahtab as a scholar, poet, and reformer, Gadkari recalled how he authored the history of Odisha during his imprisonment in Maharashtra before Independence and contributed immensely to education, social justice, and cultural preservation, most notably by translating the Bhagavad Gita into Odia to bring spiritual texts closer to common people.

The Union Minister Gadkari urged Odisha’s youth to draw inspiration from Mahtab and actively participate in nation-building. “It’s not how long we live, but what we do that defines us,” he said, adding that Odisha must aim to become a Vishwaguru of India’s growth. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, State Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, and other dignitaries participated in the event.

