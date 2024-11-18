ETV Bharat / state

Once Operational, Water Taxis To Cut Down Travel Time To Navi Mumbai Airport: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari addressed a rally in Thane on Sunday, highlighting plans to improve connectivity and reduce traffic in Mumbai and Thane.

File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)
By PTI

Thane: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the proposed water taxi services would enable people to reach the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport from anywhere in Mumbai in 17 minutes, thus effectively reducing the travel time.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday night where he spoke about the government's plans aimed at transforming connectivity and alleviating traffic congestion in Mumbai and Thane. The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20.

The international airport in Navi Mumbai is expected to start operations in March 2025. Gadkari said the proposed water taxi services, once operational, would enable commuters to reach the Navi Mumbai International Airport from any part of Mumbai "in just 17 minutes". The minister said jetties have already been constructed near the airport to support this initiative.

"By harnessing the vast sea routes around Mumbai and Thane, we can significantly reduce traffic congestion and air pollution," he said. Gadkari also highlighted the potential of introducing amphibious seaplanes capable of landing in small water bodies, including lakes in Thane, eliminating the need for conventional runways.

The government is actively seeking investors to develop and implement this project, he added. Addressing the traffic issues in Mumbai and Pune, Gadkari referred to the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which is expected to divert the outstation traffic and ease congestion within the metropolitan areas once fully operational.

He also proposed solutions for managing freight vehicle movement in urban regions and spoke about plans for a revolutionary inter-city electric bus service. The 18-metre-long buses will have a seating capacity for 135 persons and offer a premium, flight-like experience, the minister said. These buses could run for 40 kilometres on a 30-second charge, symbolising a significant shift towards renewable energy in the transport sector, he said.

