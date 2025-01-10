ETV Bharat / state

Gadkari Carries Out Aerial Inspection Of 33-Km Stretch Of High-Speed Indore-Hyderabad Corridor

The construction of this 33-km section, in which tunnels will be built in inaccessible hilly areas will ease traffic from MP to Telangana via Maharashtra.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Indore: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday conducted an aerial inspection of a 33-km long stretch of the high-speed corridor being built between Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana, officials said.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister also reviewed the progress of other highway projects in west Madhya Pradesh, they added.

Gadkari conducted an aerial inspection of the section between Tejaji Nagar in Indore and Balwada in Khargone district of the Indore-Hyderabad corridor being built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a Central government-funded project aimed to improve the country's highway infrastructure, an official said.

The construction of this 33-km section, in which three tunnels will be built in the inaccessible hilly area, is expected to be completed by December, he said, adding the construction of this section will ease traffic from Madhya Pradesh to Telangana via Maharashtra.

Gadkari also reviewed the construction work of highways in the Indore division of west Madhya Pradesh in a meeting held with the officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was present at the meeting.

A presentation was also given at the meeting on the beautification work proposed for the new bridge on the Narmada River along Indore-Omkareshwar road.

