Union minister Nisith Pramanik gets anticipatory bail in attempt to murder case

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in an attempt to murder case lodged against him in 2018.

A division bench comprising justices Chitta Ranjan Dash and Partha Sarathi Sen also directed him to surrender before the trial court within a fortnight. Pramanik moved the Circuit Bench on a direction of the Supreme Court, before which he had filed a prayer for protection earlier.

The division bench directed him to cooperate with the investigators in the case. An attempt to murder case was registered against Pramanik at Dinhata police station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district in 2018 when a group of people had allegedly fired on several workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress. One person was allegedly injured in the firing.