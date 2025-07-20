Varanasi: Day after inaugurating the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the Fit India 'Sundays On Cycle' event in the city on Sunday.

The event was flagged by the union minister from MP Theater Ground of the Banaras Hindu University, where thousands of students and youth representatives participated in the cycling event in a bid to promote fitness and shun drugs. Mandaviya was also joined by the Minister of State for Sports and other Cabinet Ministers and senior officials, who also cycled on the occasion.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Leads 'Sundays For Cycle' Event In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the Union Sports Minister said that healthy and drug-free youth were essential for the development of the country.

“Today, under Sunday for Cycle, we have pledged that every Sunday we will cycle for one hour, which will not only keep the body healthy but will also contribute to environmental protection,” he said.

He said that the country's young generation should be seen as change makers adding drug abuse was the biggest threat to the youth.

“It is also a big challenge for national progress. Awareness is necessary and it needs to be made a mass movement, so that the youth join the anti-drug campaign and take the country forward”.

Mandaviya on Saturday inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' at Varanasi.