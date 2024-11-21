Union Minister Manohar Lal Reviews Power and Housing Projects in Leh

Leh: Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed works on transmission lines and various power projects.

Khattar is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh. Khattar said, "I have reviewed the functioning of two departments—Power and Urban Development today."

He highlighted ongoing initiatives in urban areas, such as the Amrit 2.0 scheme, which has commenced in Leh and Kargil, focusing on water supply and sewage treatment plant (STP) projects.

He emphasised the need to finalise and expedite these projects to address public concerns effectively. The minister stressed the importance of completing the waste processing plant in Kargil at the earliest and initiating operations. A comprehensive plan for 100% waste processing in Ladakh was also discussed, along with the urgent need to start legacy waste remediation.

Regarding the safety and welfare of sanitation workers, he called for regular measures to ensure their health and security. He further urged maintaining Ladakh’s cleanliness rankings annually to enhance facilities and address health-related concerns systematically.

The minister said, "Under the PMAY scheme, a survey should be conducted in both districts to identify individuals who are homeless. To ensure authenticity, a third-party service will also be engaged. While the department currently reports no cases of homelessness, the third-party assessment will verify this claim and ensure that every individual has access to housing, enabling accurate targeting and effective implementation of the scheme."

Khattar added, “Under the PM SVANidhi scheme, provisions are available for street vendors in three tiers: ₹10,000, ₹20,000, and ₹50,000. Many street vendors in Ladakh have already availed the benefits of this scheme, with loans being disbursed and targets successfully achieved. Efforts should now focus on identifying and including any remaining street vendors who have not yet benefited from the scheme to ensure comprehensive coverage.”

Discussing Ladakh's power scenario, he stated, "Although Ladakh has a sparse population, its vast area presents immense opportunities in solar energy. A 13 GW solar power plant is being developed in the region, with a transmission line connecting Ladakh to Haryana. This project will not only meet Ladakh's energy needs but also contribute to the energy requirements of other states across India.”

He added, "The hydroelectric plant in Ladakh has a capacity of 107 MW, but during winter, this drops to 60 MW due to reduced water flow. Meanwhile, Ladakh’s power demand in winter rises to 80 MW, creating a deficit of 20-21 MW. This shortfall is addressed through the power quota allocated by the Government of India, ensuring uninterrupted power supply in the region."

He also assured that the manpower shortage in the power department would be addressed soon and added that plans are underway to establish Ladakh Power Corporation Limited for better management and development of the region's energy resources.

"Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, the project has been estimated at ₹180 crore. It aims to address the energy demands and infrastructure needs of the people, ensuring reliable and efficient power distribution across the region. Under the Prime Minister's Development Package project, work is progressing on a 33/11 kV substation and distribution network, which is expected to be completed by December. Additionally, two 220 kV transmission lines and substations are under construction in Nubra and Zanskar valleys to enhance the power infrastructure in these regions," he said.

"Working in Ladakh is challenging due to its vast area, difficult terrain and harsh weather. Having visited the region before, I understand the complexities faced by the power department. However, thanks to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved, the projects are progressing steadily," he concluded.