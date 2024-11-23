ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Flags Off NTPC Green Hydrogen Buses in Leh

During his Ladakh visit, Union Minister Khattar visited Leh's Waste-to-Art Sculptures which highlight the importance of recycling and sustainability.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits Ladakh.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits Ladakh. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Leh: The Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, visited key sustainable energy projects in Leh on Saturday, on the third day of his visit to Ladakh.

The Union Minister first visited the Solar EV Charging Station in Leh, which was established by the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd under the Union Ministry of Power, Government of India. The solar EV station is seen as an important step in promoting electric mobility and renewable energy use in the region. It has shown India's commitment to a cleaner and greener future.

Following this, the Union Minister flagged off the NTPC Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses as part of the Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh. This ambitious project, situated at an altitude of 3,650 meters above the sea level, is the world’s highest altitude Green Hydrogen Mobility initiative.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits Ladakh.
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visits Ladakh. (ETV Bharat)

The Minister also visited the Waste-to-Art Sculptures site in Leh. These innovative sculptures, created from discarded materials, were installed during the Y-20 Summit in 2023 to highlight the importance of recycling, sustainability, and creativity. The sculptures are a part of the larger vision to raise awareness about environmental conservation in the region.

