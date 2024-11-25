ETV Bharat / state

No Matter How Much We Do For Them, Minorities Don't Vote For Nitish Kumar Govt: Lalan Singh

Patna: Union Minister Lalan Singh on Monday said that even though Nitish Kumar government has undertaken several development projects for the minorities, JD(U) never gets their votes.

Addressing a JD(U) workers' conference at Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur, Singh said, "It is a myth to say that minorities did not vote for us in the past but now they vote in our support. The truth is that no matter how much development is done for the minorities, they never vote in our favour."

Former national president, Singh, said that Nitish Kumar government will continue working for all sections of the society, irrespective of whether they vote in favour of JD(U) or not.

Singh alleged that the condition of minorities in Bihar during the previous RJD government's tenure was deplorable. "Everone knows how minorities suffered during the Lalu-Rabri government. When Nitish Kumar came to power, he took several important steps for their overall development and upliftment. Earlier, where a madrasa teacher used to get only Rs 4000 a month, today they receive salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission. Despite all the initiatives taken for the welfare of minority community, we do not get their votes," the minister rued.