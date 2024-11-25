No Matter How Much We Do For Them, Minorities Don't Vote For Nitish Kumar Govt: Lalan Singh

Patna: Union Minister Lalan Singh on Monday said that even though Nitish Kumar government has undertaken several development projects for the minorities, JD(U) never gets their votes.
Addressing a JD(U) workers' conference at Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur, Singh said, "It is a myth to say that minorities did not vote for us in the past but now they vote in our support. The truth is that no matter how much development is done for the minorities, they never vote in our favour."
Former national president, Singh, said that Nitish Kumar government will continue working for all sections of the society, irrespective of whether they vote in favour of JD(U) or not.
Singh alleged that the condition of minorities in Bihar during the previous RJD government's tenure was deplorable. "Everone knows how minorities suffered during the Lalu-Rabri government. When Nitish Kumar came to power, he took several important steps for their overall development and upliftment. Earlier, where a madrasa teacher used to get only Rs 4000 a month, today they receive salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission. Despite all the initiatives taken for the welfare of minority community, we do not get their votes," the minister rued.
"Some minority leaders say that the community votes for Nitish Kumar, but we do not live under any illusion. The truth is that the minority community does not vote for Nitish Kumar. The minorities instead vote for the party that has never done anything for their development till date," he added.
Refuting the Union minister's statement, JD(U) minority leader Mohammad Jamal said that the minorities of Bihar always stand with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and had enthusiastically voted for JD(U) in the recent elections, he said.
The results of Belagnj Assembly bypoll is the latest example of minority support, Jamal said adding that earlier during the Lok Sabha elections, a large number of minorities had voted for JD(U) candidates in other seats, including Sitamarhi and Sheohar.
Read more