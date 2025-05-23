Remaining Ramanagara: Union Minister Kumaraswamy Says The Decision Will Be Reversed When New Govt Comes In Karnataka

Bengaluru: A day after the Karnataka Cabinet decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru Dakshina district, another round of war of words kicked off between Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy.

Reacting to the state government's Cabinet decision in New Delhi on Friday, Kumaraswamy said the decision to rename Ramanagara district will be reversed as and when the new political dispensation takes over the reins of administration in Karnataka.

"Do they (Congress leaders) think they will remain in power forever? The situation will change and a new government will come. The name they have changed now will be changed again," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Ever since the proposal was mooted by Shivakumar one and a half years ago, Kumaraswamy has been opposing the renaming of Ramanagara district, which he carved out in 2007 when he was the Karnataka Chief Minister. "If they had a problem with the 'Ramanagara' name, they would have opposed it in 2007 when the district was created," he said.

He reiterated that renaming Ramanagara was part of a conspiracy by Shivakumar to jack up prices of his properties and make a windfall gain. "After all, this man is a realtor. He knows how to get a good price for his properties," Kumaraswamy said.

Hitting back at Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar asked the former to remove the initials of his name before talking about the State Government's decision. "In H D Kumaraswamy's name, H stands for his village and D stands for his father's name. Why is he carrying these names along with his name? Every place and name will have its own history. Why was Madras' name changed to Chennai? Why is Gulbarga renamed as Kalaburagi? Similarly, we also have our own wish since we are all originally from Bengaluru. What is the problem for Kumaraswamy if we change our district's name?" he asked.

On Kumaraswamy's allegation that the name is being changed keeping in mind the real estate business, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "Yes. We want the living standards of people in our district to improve. Their properties should get a good value. People from outside come here and invest. What is wrong with it?" Shivakumar asked.