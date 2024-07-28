ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Kumaraswamy Discharged After Brief Hospitalisation Due To Nose Bleeding

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's health deteriorated while he addressed reporters after the conclusion of the meeting with BJP leaders. Soon after this, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy took him to a private hospital and confirmed that due to a hectic schedule, the Union Minister fell sick. HD Kumaraswamy was later discharged from the hospital.

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, started bleeding from the nose while addressing the media after a coordination committee meeting of the BJP and the JD(S) leaders here on Sunday about padayatra against the Congress government.

The Minister was taken to Apollo Hospital in the Jayanagar locality here. His son, actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and other senior leaders of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)) rushed him to the hospital.

Kumaraswamy, who is also the Karnataka President of the JD(S), participated in a series of programmes since morning. He visited a temple in Nanjangud town, then arrived in Mysuru to hold meetings and address the media. In the afternoon, he arrived in Bengaluru and took part in the BJP and the JD(S) leaders' meeting.

While H.D. Kumaraswamy was addressing the media along with former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka unit BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, he suddenly suffered a nosebleed.

The blood was splattered all over his white shirt. Despite this, H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandya constituency in Karnataka, did not panic and asked Yediyurappa to address the media. He then stepped aside and pressed a hand towel on his nose. Later, he was rushed to the hospital.

The JD (S) leader was later discharged from the hospital and went to his residence in the city.

Kumaraswamy after being discharged from the hospital, said, "There is no need for anyone to be worried. This is what I appeal to my activists and followers. There is no danger as long as you have your good wishes, God's grace and the blessings of my parents."

"I have had heart valves replaced three times. I take blood thinner pills. I am taking these pills to prevent blood clotting. It's normal for me to get nosebleeds when I'm stressed and restless. Doctors have advised to reduce work pressure. Every moment is important for me people should be helped somehow," he said.

"People have believed and sent me to Delhi. I do not compromise to trust of people. This is just a temporary problem. No need to worry. (Former Prime Minister) HD Deve Gowda will raise the Cauvery issue in Parliament on Monday. DMK and other members will work to disrupt (the House). I should be with him on that occasion,'' said the Union Minister.

"I will decide to travel to Delhi after looking at my health at night. I will also inform the doctor about this. My health is not completely bad for our padayatra. There is still one week left. If I don't participate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy will walk with our MLAs," Kumaraswamy added.

TAGGED:

