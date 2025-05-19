Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Unveils Statue Of 19th Bakula Rinpoche In Ladakh's Leh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju on Monday unveiled the statue of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche at the Bakula Rinpoche Memorial Park near Raj Niwas in Leh district of Ladakh.

Rijiju was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Lt Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) was the Guest of Honour and Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC Leh, was present as a Special Guest. The event was also attended by other spiritual leaders including the 14th Skyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche, Thiksay Rinpoche, Drukpa Thuksey Rinpoche, and Bakula Rinpoche.

The unveiling ceremony highlighted the deep respect and lasting legacy of the 19th Bakula Rinpoche, a revered spiritual leader, diplomat, and statesman who played a significant role in the socio-political and spiritual awakening of Ladakh. A large number of dignitaries, monks, and locals were in attendance, paying homage to his contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said he considered himself lucky to be present for the unveiling of the statue of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju speaks at the unveiling of statue of 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche at the Bakula Rinpoche Memorial Park near Raj Niwas in Leh district of Ladakh. (ETV Bharat)

“I had been to Ladakh before as well, but this visit will remain etched in his memory forever. Some people on this earth do things that are remembered for all times to come, and Kushok Bakula Rinpoche was one of them,” he said.

He highlighted Rinpoche’s contributions to the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society despite coming from a royal background. Rijiju also highlighted his efforts towards revival of Buddhism in Mongolia when he worked there as Ambassador of India.

Saluting the efforts of Rinpoche, the union minister said, “We got a warm welcome and exceptional hospitality on a recent visit to Mongolia along with the relics of Lord Buddha which was only possible because of the efforts of Rinpoche. Because of these efforts, Rinpoche was presented with the highest civilian award of Mongolia.”

Rijiju also participated in a plantation drive which was organised on the occasion to mark the 108th birth anniversary of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche.

Rijiju also participated in a plantation drive which was organised on the occasion to mark the 108th birth anniversary of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche. (ETV Bharat)

Lt Governor of the UT of Ladakh Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd) said on the occasion that Kushok Bakula Rinpoche has left an indelible mark on Ladakh and there is no sphere of life where his contributions do not stand out. He added that his contributions will remain relevant for all times to come and made special mention of his efforts aimed at the security and protection of the people of Ladakh during the 1948 attack by Pakistan.

The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Mongolia to India, Dambojay Gambold. He also spoke on the occasion and delivered the message of the President of Mongolia. He threw light on the cultural and religious connections between India and Mongolia that have existed since ancient times. He said that because of the efforts of people like Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, these connections are still very strong and will continue to be so in future as well.