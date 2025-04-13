ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister George Kurian Cites Security Reasons For 'Denial' Of Palm Sunday Procession In Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister George Kurian dismissed allegations regarding the denial of permission for a Palm Sunday procession linking two churches in New Delhi, stating that the decision was based solely on security grounds.

The Delhi Police--under the control of the BJP-led Union Government--reportedly refused permission for a procession from St Mary’s Church to the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi on Palm Sunday. This move has drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Kerala Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Speaking to the media here, Kurian said, "Security is very tight in Delhi, and permission was denied due to security reasons."

The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kurian noted that even the Hanuman Jayanti procession, which was scheduled for Saturday, was not granted approval. "All processions of this nature have been restricted," added Kurian. When pressed by reporters, he reiterated, "This is what I have stated. Please inform the public accordingly".

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the Delhi Police’s decision, stating, "Permission was denied for the procession from St Mary’s Church to the Sacred Heart Church. This violates the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom and secular values."

He added that such actions, which "infringe upon minority beliefs, are unbecoming of a pluralistic society". Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Congress and the CPI(M)-led LDF were "politicising" even Palm Sunday.

"It is a sad reality that even Palm Sunday is being politicised by the Congress and the Left. How long will they continue to shamelessly spread lies, distort facts, and mislead the people?" the former Union Minister posted on Facebook, sharing pictures of processions and prayers held at various churches in Delhi by a state BJP leader.