ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Reviews Developmental Works In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Pemmasani, who was on a two-day visit to Narayanpur, reviewed development works in the district to assess key indicators under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Narayanpur: Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, on Friday reiterated the Central government's push for development works in Naxal affected Narayanpur.

Pemmasani started his tour with a massive tree plantation program in village Kharkagaon. On this occasion, the Union Minister was also seen dancing to the beats of drums with tribal artists.

The minister later visited a residential hostel for children with special abilities in Narayanpur.

Taking to X, the union minister said that he was deeply moved by the care, hygiene and thoughtfully designed facilities that cater to their unique needs. He said that the initiative “truly aligns with Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan — fostering dignity and accessibility for all. Heartening to see the children happy and thriving”.

Talking to the media on the last day of the tour, the minister said that the Central Government was prioritizing health, education, connectivity and employment.

The Union Minister also took stock of the development works in the district to assess key indicators under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

In a post on X, Pemmasani said that he instructed the administration to intensify efforts for holistic development — spanning health, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods. He further said that he also called upon all concerned officials to ensure timely completion of rural infrastructure projects and achieve saturation of all flagship schemes in key sectors.

“Encouraged to see steady progress towards making the district Naxal-free by 31st March next year — in line with the zero-tolerance approach of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ji,” the minister wrote.

Focus On Network Improvement And Employment

The Union Minister said that the Central Government had approved installation of 400 mobile towers in the district. The Union Minister however said that it was “necessary to establish peace first”.

Read More:

  1. 13 Hardcore Naxals Surrender In Sukma And Narayanpur As Govt's Surrender Policy Gains Momentum
  2. No New Registration Under Mahtari Vandan Yojana: Chhattisgarh Govt Informs Assembly

Narayanpur: Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, on Friday reiterated the Central government's push for development works in Naxal affected Narayanpur.

Pemmasani started his tour with a massive tree plantation program in village Kharkagaon. On this occasion, the Union Minister was also seen dancing to the beats of drums with tribal artists.

The minister later visited a residential hostel for children with special abilities in Narayanpur.

Taking to X, the union minister said that he was deeply moved by the care, hygiene and thoughtfully designed facilities that cater to their unique needs. He said that the initiative “truly aligns with Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan — fostering dignity and accessibility for all. Heartening to see the children happy and thriving”.

Talking to the media on the last day of the tour, the minister said that the Central Government was prioritizing health, education, connectivity and employment.

The Union Minister also took stock of the development works in the district to assess key indicators under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

In a post on X, Pemmasani said that he instructed the administration to intensify efforts for holistic development — spanning health, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods. He further said that he also called upon all concerned officials to ensure timely completion of rural infrastructure projects and achieve saturation of all flagship schemes in key sectors.

“Encouraged to see steady progress towards making the district Naxal-free by 31st March next year — in line with the zero-tolerance approach of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ji,” the minister wrote.

Focus On Network Improvement And Employment

The Union Minister said that the Central Government had approved installation of 400 mobile towers in the district. The Union Minister however said that it was “necessary to establish peace first”.

Read More:

  1. 13 Hardcore Naxals Surrender In Sukma And Narayanpur As Govt's Surrender Policy Gains Momentum
  2. No New Registration Under Mahtari Vandan Yojana: Chhattisgarh Govt Informs Assembly

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH NEWSCHANDRA SEKHAR PEMMASANINAXALISMCHANDRA SEKHAR PEMMASANI NARAYANPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That WIill Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.