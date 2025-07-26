Union Minister Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Reviews Developmental Works In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Union Minister of State Communications and Rural Development, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh, on Friday reiterated the Central government's push for development works in Naxal affected Narayanpur.
Pemmasani started his tour with a massive tree plantation program in village Kharkagaon. On this occasion, the Union Minister was also seen dancing to the beats of drums with tribal artists.
The minister later visited a residential hostel for children with special abilities in Narayanpur.
Taking to X, the union minister said that he was deeply moved by the care, hygiene and thoughtfully designed facilities that cater to their unique needs. He said that the initiative “truly aligns with Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji’s Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan — fostering dignity and accessibility for all. Heartening to see the children happy and thriving”.
Talking to the media on the last day of the tour, the minister said that the Central Government was prioritizing health, education, connectivity and employment.
The Union Minister also took stock of the development works in the district to assess key indicators under the Aspirational Districts Programme.
In a post on X, Pemmasani said that he instructed the administration to intensify efforts for holistic development — spanning health, education, infrastructure, and livelihoods. He further said that he also called upon all concerned officials to ensure timely completion of rural infrastructure projects and achieve saturation of all flagship schemes in key sectors.
“Encouraged to see steady progress towards making the district Naxal-free by 31st March next year — in line with the zero-tolerance approach of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ji,” the minister wrote.
Focus On Network Improvement And Employment
The Union Minister said that the Central Government had approved installation of 400 mobile towers in the district. The Union Minister however said that it was “necessary to establish peace first”.
