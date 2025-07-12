ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Death Threat On Social Media Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Complaint Filed

A case has been registered at the Patna Police Station after Lok Janshakti Party president Paswan received a death threat from a social media user.

File photot of Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) National President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan
File photot of Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) National President and Union Minister Chirag Paswan (IANS)
Published : July 12, 2025 at 6:43 AM IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, his party spokesperson Rajesh Bhatt said on Friday. Bhatt also filed a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Patna in the matter. As per the written complaint, the death threat was issued by an Instagram user under the name 'Tiger Meraj Idisi'.

"The threat was issued due to Paswan's growing popularity. The act "clearly reflects criminal intent and involvement in unlawful activities," Bhatt said in his complaint. "I request you to take immediate cognisance of the seriousness of this matter and initiate prompt action. Kindly arrest the suspect without delay and ensure that the strictest possible punishment is delivered," the complaint said.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Cyber DCP Nitish Chandra Dharia said, "On the night of July 11, at around 9 pm, Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat via social media. A case has been registered in the Patna Cyber Police Station, and legal action is underway..." Last week, Paswan announced his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar elections while addressing a gathering in Saran.

He said, "Today, from this sacred land of Saran, I am declaring before all of you that yes, I will contest the election. I will contest the election for the people of Bihar, for my brothers, for my mothers, for my sisters, and we will create a system in Bihar, we will build a Bihar that will truly take the state forward on the path of development."

LJP (Ram Vilas) is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). LJP is expected to continue allying with the NDA for the upcoming Bihar polls; however, Paswan has not yet confirmed his stance on it. Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (With Agency Inputs)

