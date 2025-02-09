ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Opposes Inclusion Of Backward Muslims In BC List In Telangana Caste Survey

Hyderabad: Taking exception to the inclusion of backward sections among Muslims in the BC category in the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the move would cause injustice to the backward classes.

Addressing a roadshow at Karimnagar organised in support of BJP candidates of the upcoming MLC polls, he said Hindu candidates could not win in Hyderabad civic polls in the past as backward Muslims were recognised as BCs with a four per cent reservation by the late Congress Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress government in the state should remember that even Other Castes are opposing the inclusion of Muslims in the BC category, he said.

While the Intensive Household Survey conducted by the previous BRS government showed the population of BCs to be 51 per cent of the total population, the caste survey of the Congress government, however, put the number at 46 per cent which is a decline, he claimed.