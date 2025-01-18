ETV Bharat / state

BJP Minister Meghwal Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On ‘Fighting Indian State’

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal accused Rahul Gandhi of undermining India’s sovereignty.

Bikaner: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal has targeted Rahul Gandhi over his statement of ‘fighting the Indian State’. “Criticism of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understandable, but Rahul Gandhi’s such statements reflect his mindset”, said Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal during his one-day visit to Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Saturday.

Meghwal alleged that during Rahul Gandhi’s foreign tours, he associates with the individuals who harbour anti-national ideology and aim is to destabilise the elected governments in the country. “Criticising India’s sovereignty is absolutely unacceptable,” said Meghwal while referring to Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement. He further added, “Congress spokespersons tried to defend him (Rahul Gandhi), but they also misinterpreted his words.”

Hope from the budget: Union Minister while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “strengthening the country’s economy during the last 10 years”, noted, “We have become the fifth economic power of the world. The Prime Minister’s goal is to make India the third economy in the world.” Expressing optimism, he highlighted the importance of the upcoming budget in “promoting the development and welfare of the common man,” noting that previous budgets have prioritised these aspects.

On Delhi Assembly Polls
Meghwal commented on the apparent discord between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are contesting against each other despite being part of the INDIA alliance. He described this situation as indicative of a “Thugbandhan” (alliance of cheats) rather than a genuine coalition, asserting, “the facade of unity has been exposed”.

Meghwal also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Delhi, citing, “BJP’s commitment to societal development and upliftment in its manifesto.”


