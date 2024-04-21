Lalu Prasad's RJD Joined Hands With Congress That Opposed Mandal Commission Report: Shah

Published : Apr 21, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a rally in Bihar's Katihar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a rally in Bihar's Katihar. Addressing the rally in Bihar's Katihar, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi ended politics of nepotism, casteism and appeasement, and worked for the development of every section of society.

Katihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Lalu Prasad-led RJD has joined hands with the Congress that opposed the Mandal Commission's recommendations for providing reservations to backward communities for years. Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Katihar for JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi ended politics of nepotism, casteism and appeasement, and worked for the development of every section of society.

"The Congress party has always insulted the backward classes. The Congress opposed the Mandal Commission report for several years. Now, Lalu Prasad's RJD has joined hands with the Congress," he said. "But, PM Modi gave respect to lakhs of people from the backward classes," he added. Shah said that people should remember while voting for the Congress and RJD that they must be ready for communal riots.

"Whereas, voting for NDA's double engine government means development," he said. Katihar along with Kishanganj, Purnea, Bhagalpur and Banka Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

