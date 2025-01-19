ETV Bharat / state

Union Minister Amit Shah in Andhra Pradesh, To Inaugurate NIDM Southern Campus On Jan 19

Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada, along with several other projects, on Sunday.

The Union Minister will also be the chief guest at the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of the NDRF at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district, official sources said. Shah who arrived here on Saturday night was received at Vijayawada airport by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders.

Later, he proceeded to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli in the neighbouring Guntur district.

“Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will participate as the chief guest in the 20th foundation day celebrations of the NDRF on Sunday. On this occasion, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 200 crore,” said an official press release.