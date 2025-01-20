Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Claims BJP's Victory In Delhi Assembly Polls

Udaipur: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday claimed victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Meghwal was on a visit to Udaipur where he visited the 'Viksit Bharat' exhibition organized in the city. Talking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the Law Minister raised questions on the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Meghwal said that AAP was the “product of Anna Hazare movement and corruption was a big issue at that time”.

“Arvind Kejriwal took many oaths during the elections. Kejriwal had said that he will not take any security and that he will not live in any government bungalow, if he comes to power. He had also said that he would not take any government vehicle,” he said.

“Kejriwal built such a big house that he is not even able to give its account. He also took security not from one state, but from two states. Kejriwal travels in a big car and is constantly lying. We are telling our plans to the public, while Kejriwal has started lying,” he added.

The Union Law Minister also alleged that the Delhi government was not implementing the central government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “Due to this, people are being deprived of the benefits of this scheme. Delhi will benefit more in development if a double engine government is formed. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Delhi Assembly elections,” Meghwal said.

He also took dig at the INDIA opposition bloc. “This alliance was formed due to political compulsion. This was not an alliance, but a thug bond. There was a thug bond between political parties, which broke,” he added.