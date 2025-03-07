Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Bats For 'One Nation, One Election' In Jaipur

Jaipur: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' (simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies) initiative, asserting frequent elections hamper development work.

Meghwal said due to frequent elections, the model code of conduct (MCC) remains in force throughout the year resulting which, development is hindered. If elections are held simultaneously, then government will get a chance to work uninterrupted for the entire five-year period, he said.

Speaking at a conference on 'One Nation-One Election' in the Chamber of Commerce auditorium in Jaipur on Friday, the Union Law Minister asserted that the Central government is seriously considering this subject and a bill has been introduced in Parliament in this regard. Currently, the bill is lying with the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and it is expected that it will be sent to the Central government after approval.

Emphasising on the need for holding simultaneous elections, Meghwal said when polls are held at different times in the states, the MCC remains in force somewhere or the other in the country throughout the year, hampering development work. "If elections are held simultaneously in the entire country, it will not only reduce the administrative burden, but will also expedite the implementation of development schemes," he said.

National Traders Welfare Board chairman Subhash Singhi, who was also present at the conference, said simultaneous elections will reduce election expenses and the additional pressure on the administration. He also said that such initiative is necessary for the economic development of the country.

A 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee is currently studying two bills for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.