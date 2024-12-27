Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Regrets Comments On Saint Meera Bai In Social Media Video

Jaipur: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in the midst of a controversy over his statement on saint Meera Bai, is on the backfoot.

The Minister, in a video on social media on Thursday evening, said he regretted making the comment. Meghwal said he has immense respect and faith in Meera Bai. "If any of my words have hurt devotees who revere Mother Meera, then I express regret and apologize," he said in the video. His statement on the saint had evoked sharp reactions from the Rajput community.

Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, in its X handle, said Meghwal had called its head Mahavir Singh Sarwadi to clarify his stand on saint Meera Bai. During the conversation between the two, Mahavir told Meghwal that his statement that Meer Bai was forced by her brother-in-law to marry him after her husband's death is baseless and insulting, the Sangh said in the post.

At a function organised on the birth centenary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati at Sikar, Meghwal had said Meera Bai's husband was killed in the battle of Khanwa and an year later her brother-in-law started harassing her by forcing her to marry him. The Union Minister had claimed such incidents are not recorded in history and his government will do so. Meghwal also took consent from former MP Swami Sumedhanand on the issue. Meghwal's statement led to anger in the Kshatriya community. Kshatriya Sabha, Bikaner Division spokesperson Dungar Singh Tehandesar expressed displeasure over the statement of the Union Law Minister and said it is inappropriate. Tehandesar said Meghwal's statement has hurt the soul of the devotees of saint Meera Bai. The society strongly opposes the Union Minister for his statement, he said.